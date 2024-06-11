Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,788.72 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,579.36 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,646.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,554.26. The stock has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

