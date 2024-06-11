Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

BAH opened at $150.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.09 and a 200 day moving average of $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.78.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,755 shares of company stock worth $9,189,791. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

