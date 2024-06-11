Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Trading Down 7.7%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.79. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.