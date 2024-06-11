Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 928,998 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Boston Properties worth $129,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.47.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

