Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,020 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $28,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 796,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,859,000 after acquiring an additional 179,607 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 23,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

