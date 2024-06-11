BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.11

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.48. BRF shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 1,725,525 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRFS shares. Barclays raised their price target on BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

BRF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357,987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BRF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

