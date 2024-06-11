Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Shares Up 21.2%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 21.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 2,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Broad Street Realty Stock Up 21.2 %

The company has a market cap of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 26.22%.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties.

