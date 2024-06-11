Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) PT at $136.75

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

