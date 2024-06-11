Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT at $219.50

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZPN

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $224.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -459.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.62 and its 200-day moving average is $202.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 116.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,856,000 after buying an additional 304,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,309,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,247,000 after purchasing an additional 124,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 12.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 119,102 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.