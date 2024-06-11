Brokerages Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Price Target at $19.13

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTES shares. Barclays cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,784,000 after buying an additional 3,617,020 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,069,000 after buying an additional 2,697,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,008,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,935,000 after buying an additional 2,678,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $23,054,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,031,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,369,000 after buying an additional 1,689,991 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GTES opened at $16.63 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

