Brokerages Set International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Target Price at $181.29

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of IBM opened at $170.38 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $156.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

