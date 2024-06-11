Brokerages Set Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) PT at $70.40

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

In other news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,867. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Price Performance

KMPR opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. Kemper has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.26%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

