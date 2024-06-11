Brokerages Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) PT at $4.55

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CLSA raised Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 33,411 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at $677,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KC opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

