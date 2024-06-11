Brokerages Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target at $20.42

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.42.
UTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $7,302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 72.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 297,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after buying an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,946,000 after buying an additional 199,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 47.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 594,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 191,441 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Utz Brands Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Utz Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -96.00%.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
