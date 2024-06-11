Brokerages Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target at $20.42

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.42.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTZ

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,299,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,299,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $1,284,225.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,315,693 shares in the company, valued at $45,040,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 589,404 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $7,302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 72.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 297,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after buying an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,946,000 after buying an additional 199,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 47.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 594,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 191,441 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -96.00%.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.