Brokers Offer Predictions for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAAC. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

LAAC opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

