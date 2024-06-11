Brokers Offer Predictions for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAAC)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACFree Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAAC. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 0.2 %

LAAC opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.