Brokers Set Expectations for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$810.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$819.89 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 (PAA.TO) Increases Dividend

70489 has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

