Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (BNRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 28th

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Performance

BNRE stock opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.56 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

