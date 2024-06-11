Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Byrna Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 11.83%.

BYRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

BYRN stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.10 million, a PE ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 1.73. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Byrna Technologies news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $98,609.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,053.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $98,609.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 128,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,053.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,502 shares of company stock worth $292,019. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

