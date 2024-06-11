Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:CVKD)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cadrenal Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cadrenal Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CVKD stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CVKD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.