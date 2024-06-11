California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) & USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Head to Head Comparison

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares USCB Financial and California BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USCB Financial $65.53 million 3.63 $16.55 million $0.77 15.71 California BanCorp $114.08 million 1.53 $21.63 million $2.37 8.69

California BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. California BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USCB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

61.3% of USCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of USCB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of California BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

USCB Financial has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for USCB Financial and California BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USCB Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 California BanCorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

USCB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.19%. California BanCorp has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.43%. Given California BanCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than USCB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares USCB Financial and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USCB Financial 13.08% 8.50% 0.69% California BanCorp 17.16% 10.90% 1.06%

Summary

California BanCorp beats USCB Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers loan products, such as small business administration loans, yacht financing, residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign bank loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers lockbox, treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services, as well as provides title insurance policies for real estate transactions. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; commercial letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. California BanCorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

