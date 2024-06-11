Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark upped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CF opened at C$8.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of C$6.50 and a twelve month high of C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$895.18 million, a P/E ratio of -29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.33%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

