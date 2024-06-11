Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after buying an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,785,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 61,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,385,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,750,000 after purchasing an additional 311,961 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $124.31 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day moving average of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

