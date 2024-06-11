Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.01

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.01 and traded as high as $71.48. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at $70.91, with a volume of 1,529,535 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.777 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.55%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

