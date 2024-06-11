Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 206,234 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 301.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,234 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EQNR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

EQNR stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

