Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

COF opened at $140.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

