Capital One Financial Weighs in on GlycoMimetics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) – Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GlycoMimetics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlycoMimetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.16. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01).

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

