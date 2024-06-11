Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital set a C$40.00 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.64.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$41.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.80 per share, with a total value of C$179,005.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,005.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 47.04%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

