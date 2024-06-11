Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.95. 565,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,242,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,594.92% and a negative return on equity of 54.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,921,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 32.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 172,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 42,180 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.2% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

