Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.