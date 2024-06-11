Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 138,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 224,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

