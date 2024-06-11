Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $329.46 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

