Caterpillar Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $5.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.62. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $21.81 per share.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $329.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.39.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,296,641,000 after buying an additional 129,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,583,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,479 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.