Celanese (NYSE:CE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $160.00. The stock had previously closed at $146.47, but opened at $142.81. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Celanese shares last traded at $142.50, with a volume of 15,137 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

Get Celanese alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CE

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

Institutional Trading of Celanese

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.