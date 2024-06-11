Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, June 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLDX. Guggenheim raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

CLDX stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.48. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,319,156.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $241,692.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,889. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $824,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $10,618,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $327,000.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.