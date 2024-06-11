Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.23% from the company’s current price.

CLDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.48. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,319,156.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,692.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,160 shares of company stock worth $5,388,889 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

