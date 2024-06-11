CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$7.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CEU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. Insiders sold a total of 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CEU opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.75. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.24.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.54%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

