Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) versus Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Head to Head Review

Charlie's (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Akanda shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Akanda shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akanda has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -11.45% -1,974.53% -31.19% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Charlie’s and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Charlie’s and Akanda, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Akanda’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.25 million 1.69 -$2.09 million N/A N/A Akanda $2.16 million 0.28 -$32.28 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Akanda.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Akanda on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie's

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

