China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (CLPXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2441 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from China Longyuan Power Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.
China Longyuan Power Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of China Longyuan Power Group stock opened at C$10.13 on Tuesday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12 month low of C$5.62 and a 12 month high of C$10.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.29.
China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile
