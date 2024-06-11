China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (CLPXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2441 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from China Longyuan Power Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of China Longyuan Power Group stock opened at C$10.13 on Tuesday. China Longyuan Power Group has a 12 month low of C$5.62 and a 12 month high of C$10.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.29.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

