Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Chord Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $173.29 on Tuesday. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $145.06 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

