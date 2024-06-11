Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Christie Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTG stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £29.85 million, a P/E ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.21. Christie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167 ($2.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.18.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

