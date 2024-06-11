Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 86,204 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,204 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Incyte by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 597.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Incyte by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Shares of INCY opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

