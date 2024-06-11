Citigroup Begins Coverage on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEV. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Melius assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.45.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $166.66 on Tuesday. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $182.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.07.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

