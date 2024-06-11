Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $53.76 and last traded at $53.97, with a volume of 42685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.11.

Specifically, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $126,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $126,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $94,775.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,158.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,614 shares of company stock worth $7,151,448 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCOI. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $266.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 738,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 500.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,699,000 after buying an additional 876,326 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 735,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after buying an additional 118,588 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 83.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 666,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,560,000 after buying an additional 302,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.