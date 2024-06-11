Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Position Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,845 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Columbia Banking System worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Petiole USA ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 89,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,777,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,109,000 after buying an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,245.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 864,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after buying an additional 838,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 346,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 69,875 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

