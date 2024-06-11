Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 666,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 198,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 82,357 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 236.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,112,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,224,000 after buying an additional 782,029 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 507,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

