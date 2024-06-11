Comerica’s (CMA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

CMA stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $57.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Comerica by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

