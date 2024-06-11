Comparing Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nevro and Paradigm Medical Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $425.17 million 0.82 -$92.21 million ($2.29) -4.15 Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paradigm Medical Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.5% of Nevro shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Nevro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nevro and Paradigm Medical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -19.17% -27.48% -13.40% Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nevro and Paradigm Medical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 2 10 1 0 1.92 Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nevro presently has a consensus price target of $19.46, suggesting a potential upside of 104.64%.

Risk and Volatility

Nevro has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems. It also offers Senza HFX iQ platform, that includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system; and provides sacroiliac joint fusion devices under NevroV1, NevroFix, and NevroPro brands. In addition, the company offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, sells, and markets medical devices for the early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders in the United States. The company offers P-2000 biometric analyzer A-scans and P-2500 A-scans/pachymeters; P2700 A/B and P37-II A/B scans; blood flow analyzers for the detection and management of glaucoma and other retinal vascular disorders; P2200 pachymeter and P-2500 A-scan/pachymeters; and LD 500 and LD700 autoperimeters. It also provides corneal topographers, such as PARAVUE 300 for diagnostic and contact lens applications, as well as SURVEYOR 500 for cornea and anterior segment; PARAMAX, which analyzes the functionality of ganglion cells and identifies glaucoma suspects; P60 and P60 ACI ultrasound biomicroscopes; and PARACAM 1000, a non-contact endothelial microscope, as well as software and accessories. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

