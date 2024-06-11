Comparing Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) and AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AT&T and Tower One Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 0 3 9 0 2.75 Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

AT&T currently has a consensus price target of $21.32, indicating a potential upside of 19.36%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T 11.13% 14.63% 4.24% Tower One Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Tower One Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AT&T and Tower One Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $122.43 billion 1.05 $14.40 billion $1.86 9.60 Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.00 -$3.34 million N/A N/A

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wireless.

Summary

AT&T beats Tower One Wireless on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. It also provides Virtual Private Networks, AT&T Dedicated Internet, Ethernet, data services, cloud solutions, outsourcing, and managed professional services, as well as customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, governmental, and wholesale customers. In addition, this segment offers broadband services, including fiber connections, legacy telephony voice communication services, and other VoIP services and equipment to residential customers. This segment markets its communications services and products under the AT&T, AT&T Business, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and AT&T Fiber brand names. The Latin America segment provides postpaid and prepaid wireless services in Mexico under the AT&T and Unefon brand names, as well as sells smartphones through its owned stores, agents and third-party retail stores. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

