Comparing Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) & Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Verona Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Biosciences N/A -91.56% -55.20% Verona Pharma N/A -25.09% -21.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and Verona Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Biosciences N/A N/A -$192.41 million ($2.48) -3.47 Verona Pharma $460,000.00 2,222.55 -$54.37 million ($0.77) -16.43

Verona Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Biosciences. Verona Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cogent Biosciences and Verona Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Biosciences 0 2 5 0 2.71 Verona Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 70.54%. Verona Pharma has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 164.82%. Given Verona Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than Cogent Biosciences.

Summary

Verona Pharma beats Cogent Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company has a licensing agreement with Plexxikon Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of bezuclastinib. The company was formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Cogent Biosciences, Inc. in October 2020. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis. It is developing ensifentrine in three formulations, including nebulizer, dry powder inhaler, and pressurized metered-dose inhaler. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.