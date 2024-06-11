Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.85. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 280,561 shares.

Concord Medical Services Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

Further Reading

